Photo: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make people 'genuinely afraid:' Source

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly eying many other projects after making Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us “smash hits.”

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, "They have a number of other passion projects they want to get going on, Blake wants to move into directing and they’ve talked about getting her Oscar gold at some point as part of their plan."

The confidante continued, "The sheer level of ambition between the two of them is blatantly obvious but what people in the industry are whispering about is their ruthlessness in achieving their goals.”

“It hasn’t gone unnoticed that they’re willing to throw their weight around when it comes to getting what they want. People are genuinely afraid of going against them, which of course only adds to their power,” they also mentioned.

Wrapping up the chat, the insider claimed, “They might come across as being sweet as apple pie, but make no mistake, anyone that tries to stand in their way is almost guaranteed to get steamrolled."