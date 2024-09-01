 
Champions One-Day Cup: Free entry for spectators during round matches

Cricket fans allowed to watch all matches for free except for knockouts, confirms PCB chairman

Sohail Imran
September 01, 2024

A view of the PCB building in Lahore. — AFP/File
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that spectators will have free entry to the round matches of the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup, which will feature five teams.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting to discuss the arrangements for the forthcoming Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad.

During the meeting, Naqvi reviewed the preparations at the Iqbal stadium. The 45-year-old said the tournament was set in Faisalabad as its "residents love the game of cricket."

Naqvi also confirmed that the fans would be allowed to watch all the matches for free except for the knockout ones.

The Punjab CM further this tournament brings the cricket fans a rare opportunity to see the legendary players of Pakistan in action after a long time.

Following Pakistan's disappointing recent performance, the chairman assured that this domestic league would lead to a major improvement in the national team.

"The Champions One-Day Cup will not only bring out talent but will also strengthen domestic cricket," Naqvi said, emphasising," For the success of the event, the entire team must work responsibly."

Meanwhile, the fitness test phase for the players of the teams has been completed.

The tournament will be played from September 12 through 29, with the Wolves facing the Panthers in the opening match.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Operating Officer PCB Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, Advisor Bilal Afzal, Director Domestic Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Director Commercial, Director High Performance, Senior General Manager Domestic Jind Zia, and relevant officials.

