Nikki Garcia's role revealed in escalating domestic violence after husband's bailout

Nikki Garcia husband’s 911 call reveals shocking details after bailout

Nikki Garcia husband’s Artem Chigvintsev made a call for help before he was arrested on domestic abuse charges.

As per emergency helpline services, the pro dancer, 42, had called 911 requesting for medics, TMZ reported. Chigvintsev then maintained over the call that it all began with Garcia, 40, throwing shoes at him.

In the clip of the 911 call released Sunday, the dispatcher can be heard saying that the call "initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at RP [reporting party]," the outlet cited.

"There is a child on scene. Medical en route," the dispatcher referred to the couple's 4-year-old son, Matteo.

"There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible," the dispatcher continued, per TMZ.

As per Chigvintsev's next call, the helpline noted that "no medical is needed now."

The dispatcher also noted that Chigvintsev and Garcia were physically separated from each other.



Chigvintsev was arrested on the same day as his call for helping and booked in Napa Valley, California, on a charge of corporal injury to spouse just before 10 a.m. on August 29.

The Russian-born dancer was released on $25,000 bond that same day.



The arrest came two days after he and Garcia celebrated their second wedding anniversary, People previously reported.