Satirical play 'The White Plague' comes to Lahore's theatre

Story of events preceding World War II to grace the stage in Lahore from September 4 to 8

September 02, 2024

Theatre lovers in Lahore should get their ticket bookings done as the satirical play, 'The White Plague’, originally written by Czech author Karel Capek in 1930s, is coming to the city to grace the stage.

Presented by Geo News, the Urdu adaptation of the play deals with themes of populist politics, power and warmongering.

The story continues in the backdrop of the events preceding the Second World War and depicts how populist leaders swayed public opinion in favour of their bloodied adventures.

It has been directed by young thespian Meher Jafferi as a tribute to Zia Mohyeddin, who mentored a large number of young theater practitioners while he headed the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA).

The two-hour play will be staged at Lahore's Al Hamra Hall Lahore from September 4 to 8.

Flanked by her team, Jafferi while addressing a press conference at the venue on Monday said that 'The White Plague' scorns the elements who promote hostility. It is an attempt to make and see a peaceful world, she added.

The cast includes Kashif Hussain (Dr Galen), Fawad Khan (Dr Sigelius), Saad Zameer (The Marshal), Samhan Ghazi (Seth Sahab), and others.

