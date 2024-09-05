Prince William shows openness in mending relationship with Prince Harry

Prince William has reportedly expressed a wish to reconcile with Prince Harry even though the two did not talk to each other at their uncle’s funeral.



According to a source close to the feuding brothers, both William and Harry are open to repairing their fractured relationship after years-long feud.

They claimed that the Duke of Sussex is willing to start again while the Prince of Wales wants to move past their past issues and focus on the future.

The insider also claimed that Harry and William took the first step towards reconciliation by attending their uncle's memorial service together.

"Harry is open to reconciling with his brother," the insider told The Express. "He knows it won't be an easy task but it is something that can be brought to the table."

They further stated that William “is not opposed to a reconciliation with his brother at some point, but things would need to start from scratch, a fresh start type scenario, where things from the past are not to be mentioned."

This comes after Harry travelled to the UK to attend Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral service where William was also in attendance.

At the time, a source said that "everyone is hoping that there might be some kind of intervention from Jane or Charles [Spencer] which will hopefully bring them back together."

They added, "It will take some time but it is looking like a possibility."