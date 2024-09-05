Prince William puts forth massive terms and conditions on Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry’s close pal is reportedly planning a major reunion for the brothers, but there seem to be a number of “terms and conditions” being demanded that could alter course, drastically.

Following the duo’s attendance at Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service it was revealed that the pal “has put together a blueprint and will show it to Harry if and when there’s an appropriate moment.”

“This person believes there is a real chance Harry could even carry out very low-key royal duties again one day,” if all goes well with the plan.

But this news has not been sitting right with royal reporter Michael Cole who told the Royal Observer, “If Prince Harry imagined that this secret dash and sudden appearance might start to thaw the ice cap that has frozen between them, he was going to be greatly disappointed.”

Because “Prince William did not look at him, let alone acknowledge his presence,” there.