'Huge setback': Wasim Akram on Pakistan's Test loss against Bangladesh

Reacting to Pakistan's humiliating defeat in the recent Test series against Bangladesh, former skipper and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has termed the whitewash as a "huge setback" saying that he was embarrassed by how the national side lost.

"It's a huge setback and our cricket is at a crossroads," Akram said while speaking to AFP.

The ex-cricketer's remarks come after Bangladesh won the two-match series by 2-0 to not only register their first Test win over Pakistan but also their maiden series victory against the Green Shirts in the red-ball format.

After their fifth consecutive Test defeat, the Men in Green have fallen to their worst Test ranking in nearly six decades and are now ranked at eighth position after losing two places in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.

The national side is also ranked eighth in the ICC World Test Championship against Bangladesh's fourth position.

Continuing with the conversation, the Sultan of Swing revealed that he was embarrassed by the Shan Masood-led side's performance.

"For a former player and captain, and a lover of the game, I was left embarrassed at the way they have lost from good positions. I simply don't get it," he said.

He added a period to his statement by highlighting the recent continuous losses on home turf.

"We are losing consistently on home turf, and that says a lot about the quality of our cricket," concluded the veteran pacer.

Pakistan have now lost five straight Tests — three against Australia and two against Bangladesh — in the ongoing World Test Championship.

Previously, the national team faced a major setback in the round stage of both ODI and T20 World Cups over the past year.

Pakistan have been defeated by Afghanistan in the ODI and the USA in T20I.

The Men in Green will play their next Test series against England.

This forthcoming series is part of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

The first Test is scheduled to take place from October 7 to 11 in Multan, the second Test from October 15 to 19 in Karachi, followed by the third from October 24 to 28 in Rawalpindi.