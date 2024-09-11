Why Kate Middleton made Charlotte ‘center of attention' in cancer video

Kate Middleton kept her second child, Princess Charlotte, closer to her in new cancer video for a poignant reason.



The Princess of Wales, who announced yesterday that she has finished her chemotherapy, was spotted hugging the 10-year-old young Royal on various occasions.

A Royal expert has now revealed that Kate had a personal reason to keep her daughter so close.

Dickie Arbiter wrote on X, formally Twitter: "For the royal history and factoid geeks - of which I am one - William and Kate announced they were expecting their second baby 10 years ago yesterday."

This comes as Kate admits that she is working hard to stay cancer free after nine months of chemotherapy.

She said in her clip: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

Kate noted: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."