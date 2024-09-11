 
Kate Winslet gets candid about filming 'explicit' scenes in upcoming biopic

'Lee' will hit cinemas on September 13, 2024

September 11, 2024

Kate Winslet got candid about filming nude scenes for her upcoming movie Lee - a biopic about a former model-turned-war photographer.

In a conversation with Metro.co.uk, the 48-year-old actress revealed filming explicit content under the helm of a female director, Ellen Kuras, increased her comfort level.

“It was really different actually, largely because we automatically knew that whenever we do show Lee naked or partially clothed, it’s always on her terms,” Kate told the outlet.

The Titanic star added that she wanted to recreate the topless scenes originally done by Lee Miller on-screen.

“We never sexualised her, we never view her through a male gaze and it was very important to us that we shot it that way because Lee was somebody that had been viewed through the male gaze in the younger part of her life and if you Google “Lee Miller” you’ll often find “the former muse”, “Man Ray”, “ex-model”, “ex-Vogue cover girl,” explained Kate.

“That was a small snippet of her life in her 20s and she didn’t even like being a model, she only did it for a couple of years, and then she was asked not to do it again because she did an advertisement for sanitary napkins which apparently wasn’t the done thing,” she added.

For the unversed, Lee will be released in cinemas in the United Kingdom on September 13, 2024.

