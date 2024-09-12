Malala Yousafzai slams Israeli attacks on schools in Gaza

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai speaks during the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Peace Lecture on the tenth anniversary of his death, in Johannesburg, South Africa on December 5, 2023. — Reuters

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has condemned Israel’s airstrikes in Nuseirat killing six United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) workers.



Reposting UNRWA’s post relaying the deaths of six of its workers, Malala took to her X account (formerly known as Twitter) and stated that she is “appalled that Israel keeps targeting schools in Gaza”.

“I am appalled that Israel keeps targeting schools in Gaza — where thousands of displaced people are sheltering — with indiscriminate strikes,” the rights activist wrote.

The Pakistan-born activist also offered her condolences to the families of the aid workers killed by Israeli forces.

“My heart goes out to the loved ones of all victims, including the UN aid workers who were tragically killed,” she added.

As per The Guardian, the UN aid organisation in Gaza stated that the attack on a school sheltering refugees in Nuseirat led to the most number of deaths among its staff in a single Israeli forces attack.

Malala also emphasised that “schools and humanitarian workers must never be targets” and that there must be “accountability for violations of international law”.

Israel's offense on Palestinians in Gaza has killed more than 41,000 people in the strip including women, children and the elderly since October 7, 2023. The continuous and barbaric onslaught has significantly damaged the infrastructure urging the women's education advocate to demand a “ceasefire” in the afflicted territory.