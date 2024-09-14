WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo gets special GOAT jersey, tifo tribute for his latest milestone

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday received a special "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) jersey from his Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr for achieving the 900-goal milestone.

The 39-year-old Al Nassr striker returned to his club and was presented with the special jersey in commemoration of his 900th goal that he scored during Portugal's UEFA Nations League game against Croatia, earlier this month.

The special jersey features the word "GOAT" and the number "900" written on the back.

Ronaldo received the gift before he kicked off Al Nassr's match against Al Ahli on Friday. There was also a tifo carrying messages like "900 goals" and "Only heroes achieve glory".

Ronaldo's goal against Croatia came late in the game after he came on as a second-half substitute and converted it with ease for a 2-1 win.

However, this is not the only reason why Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or award winner, made headlines this week.

Recently, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star also broke a record off the field, as he became the first individual to reach one billion followers on all social media channels.

Taking to X after marking the record, Ronaldo wrote: "We've made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it's a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond."

"From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I've always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.

"You've been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we've shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

"Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together."