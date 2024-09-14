One-Day Champions Cup: Hasnain's fifer helps Panthers defeat Dolphins

Mohammad Hasnain picked 5/74 for Panthers. - PCB

FAISALABAD: A five-wicket haul by fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain helped the Panthers secure their first win in the Champions Cup One-Day Tournament at Iqbal Stadium on Saturday.

Hasnain took 5 wickets—his third List A five-wicket haul—guiding the Panthers to a 50-run victory over the Dolphins. With bowling figures of 5/74, Hasnain also reached the milestone of 50 wickets in List A cricket.

Chasing a target of 329, the Dolphins were bowled out for 278 in 47 overs, despite a strong start from Mohammad Huraira and Sahibzada Farhan, who provided an opening stand of 68. However, they couldn’t capitalise on it.

Farhan scored 52 off 69 deliveries, while Huraira added 39 from 30 balls, hitting three sixes and an equal number of fours. Captain Saud Shakeel contributed 24 runs, while Akhlaq managed 16, and Asif Ali scored 10, leaving the Dolphins struggling at 166/5.

Faheem Ashraf and Qasim Akram then tried to stage a comeback with a 78-run partnership off 58 balls, but it wasn’t enough to steer the Dolphins to victory. Qasim Akram, the top scorer, made 65, while Faheem Ashraf added 41. Usama Mir chipped in with two wickets.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the Panthers had a shaky start, losing both openers—Saim Ayub and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai—with just 19 runs on the board inside the first five overs.

Usman Khan and Umar Siddiq steadied the innings with a 70-run partnership for the third wicket, but Umar was run out by a direct hit from Asif Ali while attempting a quick single. Mubasir could only add 5 runs, leaving the Panthers struggling at 105/4.

However, Haider Ali and Usman Khan took control, adding a brisk 103-run partnership off 77 balls for the fifth wicket before Abbas Afridi bowled Haider Ali, who made 63 off 46 balls, including 5 boundaries and 3 sixes.

The Panthers’ momentum continued with Shadab Khan, who replaced Haider, contributing 61 off 50 balls in a partnership with Usman Khan. Usman went on to score his maiden List A century, making 111 off 110 balls, hitting 3 sixes and 11 fours.

Shadab Khan’s 65 off 45 balls helped the Panthers post a total of 328 before being bowled out in 49.4 overs. For the Dolphins, Usman Qadir took three wickets, while Mir Hamza and Abbas Afridi claimed two wickets each.

Playing XIs

Panthers: Saim Ayub, Abdul Bangalzai, Umar Siddiq, Usman Khan (wk), Mubasir Khan, Shadab Khan (c), Amad Butt, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahmed Bashir

Dolphins: Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Hurraira, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Saud Shakeel (c), Qasim Akram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Noman Ali, Usman Qadir, Mir Hamza