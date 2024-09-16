 
Geo News

Emmys 2024 red carpet statements: What the A-listers are preaching

Everything sultry, elegant, and alarming about the red carpet statements at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2024

Emmy Awards 2024 red carpet statements: What Hollywood is preaching this year

Emmy Awards set new records this year with over a hundred fashion statements that flattered with either modern sensibility or siren-like allure.

Television's biggest night not only saw Hollywood's A-listers such as Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Steep, or Idris Elba but also Netflix darlings like Nicola Coughlan and Richard Gadd gathered at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre.

Emmys awardees and nominees all put on their best silhouettes, exquisite suits or androgynous ensembles while some went a little further with political pins and symbolic statements. 

Emmys 2024 red carpet statements: What the A-listers are preaching

Here's a rundown of who chose to preach what with their Hollywood carpet attire:

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez looked like the pinnacle of luxury in her silver-trimmed black halter gown by Ralph Lauren and diamond earrings and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. 

Jennifer Aniston

It seems all the A-listers followed the same code, keeping statements limited to embellishments and sequins. Jennifer Aniston dazzled in a strapless pearl-hued Oscar de la Renta gown, paired with a Tiffany & Co. diamond bracelet and her signature sleek locks.

Sofia Vergara 

Emmys 2024 red carpet statements: What the A-listers are preaching

Sofia Vergara entered in a plunging crimson-hued strapless Dolce and Gabbana gown, touching on happiness, seduction, and freedom.

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Reservation Fogs star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai took to the Emmys 2024 with a symbol on his face—a concerning red handprint painted over his mouth—to show solidarity with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Meryl Steep

Meryl Steep opted for a soft pink set, embracing her feminity without coming across too strong. 


Emmys 2024 red carpet statements: What the A-listers are preaching

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan's structured silver off-the-shoulder gown with a peplum waist was a head-turner. She also promised it was going to transform at the afterparty.

Best dressed or not, it's something that breaks the rules, without being vulgar. Coughlan's political pin in red was another noteworthy touch to the ensemble.

Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd rocked a classic tuxedo on the top half of his outfit and a kilt paired with long socks on the bottom.

He also wore a white pin with black writing that read 'We Are Survivors.' The statement references a charity in the United Kingdom that supports male-identifying victims of abuse.

Rita Ora

Another diva in a pale pink ensemble. Rita Ora exuded refined elegance in a matching furry cape and gloves.

Rita Ora exuded refined elegance in a pale pink ensemble with a matching furry cape and gloves
Rita Ora exuded refined elegance in a pale pink ensemble with a matching furry cape and gloves

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon looked lovely in a black and gold strapless Dior gown with floral accents; She wore a statement necklace, rings and delicate earrings. 

Idris Elba

Emmys 2024 red carpet statements: What the A-listers are preaching

Idris Elba proved that what looks good to the eye is good enough, cutting a dapper figure in a grey Calvin Klein suit with a long coat.

Last but not least, Emmy's hosts this year

Schitt’s Creek four-time Emmy winner Dan Levy went a little close to the thin line where one may find a detail too strong to look good to the eye. 

As for his dad, Emmy cohost and Schitt Creek costar Eugene Levy kept it simple and classy in a simple suit.

Emmys 2024 red carpet statements: What the A-listers are preaching


Prince William reveals practical approach to dealing with Harry once becomes King video
Prince William reveals practical approach to dealing with Harry once becomes King
Taylor Swift attends Patrick Mahomes' birthday party without Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift attends Patrick Mahomes' birthday party without Travis Kelce
Victoria Beckham flaunts abs on new 'gym catwalk' video
Victoria Beckham flaunts abs on new 'gym catwalk'
Taylor Swift to skip Travis Kelce's upcoming 'NFL' games?
Taylor Swift to skip Travis Kelce's upcoming 'NFL' games?
Selena Gomez stirs engagement rumors with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez stirs engagement rumors with Benny Blanco
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face neighbours flak
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face neighbours flak
Martin Short whispers something sweet to Selena Gomez at 2024 Emmys
Martin Short whispers something sweet to Selena Gomez at 2024 Emmys
Prince Harry's display of care for Kate Middleton on milestone birthday revealed video
Prince Harry's display of care for Kate Middleton on milestone birthday revealed