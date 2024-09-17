Prince Harry turns into ‘seasoned performer' on 40th birthday

Prince Harry is seemingly entering his latest decade with confusion about his future , it so noted.



The Duke of Sussex, who has rang his 40th birthday last week, is taking time to reflect upon past mistakes.

Dr Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror: "He is certainly rich (more money has just poured into his coffers from the late Queen Mother), and with the Sussexes' unique blend of Californian-royalty, he is stratospherically famous.

She adds: "But 'happy' is much harder to quantify. Certainly at 40 Harry's world is miles away from his royal bubble of ten years ago. Then, he was the product of two very British institutions – the army and the monarchy. Nowadays, dog walks on Californian sand and casual dinners in a local Italian with a new set of Montecito friends, have replaced the predictable royal churn of Balmoral, Sandringham, King and Country.

However, Dr Dunlop admitted one key aspect that has remained stagnant.

She added: "But, if you look for it, there is continuity. Ten years ago, Harry celebrated his 30th birthday with the launch of the Invictus Games. He had found his calling: later writing: 'I was caught off guard by this wave of appreciation and gratitude. And joy.'

"Service, then and now, makes Harry happy. The big difference is ten years ago Harry had his Dad by his side. 'Well done, darling boy' was Charles's response to Harry's first Invictus performance. Nowadays, the Prince is a seasoned performer, but I suspect he'd be far happier if his father was still cheering him from the sidelines. A landmark birthday is always a good place to start. Fingers crossed the King found the time to reach out to his son, yesterday of all days,” she noted.