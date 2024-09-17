 
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest triggers online storm of reactions

September 17, 2024

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest has sparked wild reactions on social media.

For those unversed, the 54-year-old rapper was taken into custody on Monday night by Homeland Security investigation after facing s**ual assault allegations.

According to the latest reports, the Grammy winner was arrested in New York City following the grand jury indictment.

Commenting on the arrest, Marc Agnifilo, an attorney for Sean, told Daily Mail, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

As news of The Last Night vocalist's arrest went viral, his fans flocked to social media to express their concerns over the unfolding situation.

One of the social media users wrote, “He will fit in just fine in prison he’s gonna love it there,” while another shared, "That must be one helluva case the FBI has on Diddy."

“Everyone knew he did it. He will only get a year of jail time,” third one commented.

