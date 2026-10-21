Dwayne Johnson transforms into 70-year-old man in 'Lizard Music' set photos

Dwayne Johnson has been photographed on the set of Lizard Music looking like a 70-year-old man.

Johnson was spotted shooting the film at Coney Island in Brooklyn on Tuesday, in a tan bucket hat and coat, holding a slice of pizza as he walked beside his young co-star Theo Clark Leber, who carried an oversized lizard plush.

Johnson plays the Chicken Man, a character in his seventies.

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The film is directed by Benny Safdie, who also directed Johnson in 2025’s The Smashing Machine, in which Johnson was transformed into MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

This look was created by prosthetics artist Kazu Hiro, who recently turned Tom Cruise into an elderly oil baron for Digger.

Johnson told Deadline at D23 that the process takes five hours of makeup every day. He described the film as “Willy Wonka but from the mind of Benny Safdie”.

Based on Daniel Pinkwater’s children’s book, Lizard Music follows a boy who stumbles on strange lizard musicians on late-night TV, leading him to befriend a peculiar man with an elderly chicken.

It is a live-action and CGI hybrid.

Tim Heidecker, Alicia Silverstone, Regina Hall and Andrew Dice Clay star, with the voices of Colman Domingo, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel McAdams and David Krumholtz.

At a Toronto Film Festival talk in 2025, Johnson said it took “about 45 minutes” of Safdie’s pitch before he said “I am your Chicken Man”.

He lost 30 pounds of muscle for the part.

“I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again,” he said then.

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