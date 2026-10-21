Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez arrive separately for day two of hearing

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were back in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday for the second day of their custody hearing over their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

The two arrived separately.

Berry, 60, was with her fiancé, Van Hunt. Martinez, also 60, arrived with Maceo, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Page Six.

Read more: Halle Berry's son allowed to testify in custody dispute with ex

The hearing began on Monday, when Berry arrived at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in a dark pantsuit and sunglasses, and didn’t answer questions from reporters.

Martinez also declined to speak when TMZ caught him returning from lunch. Maceo testified on the first day on the restraining order request.

The judge had earlier limited his testimony to that and ordered it be heard in a closed courtroom, and TMZ reports both parents were asked to leave while he spoke.

TMZ also reports Berry glared at Martinez as he came in. No ruling has been publicly reported.

Martinez filed for sole custody and a restraining order after alleging that Berry physically abused Maceo in a 26 September incident at her home.

A judge granted him a temporary restraining order on 1 October, ordering Berry to stay 100 yards from him, and set interim visitation.

Berry denies the allegations.

Her attorney has called the claims “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading”, and said Martinez repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with Maceo’s therapy and education.

In a filing, Berry cautioned the court against putting “substantial weight” on testimony from a child she called “coached and manipulated”.

Martinez has said Maceo wanted to speak to the court and tell his side.

Berry’s 18-year-old daughter, Nahla, has also filed a declaration saying she hasn’t seen her mother act violently towards Maceo.

Berry and Martinez married in 2013 and split in 2015. Their divorce was finalised in 2023 with a 50-50 custody arrangement, which Berry is asking the court to restore.

Read more: Judge orders Halle Berry to stay away from ex and son over abuse claims