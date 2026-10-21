Jaafar Jackson addresses uncle Michael Jackson's controversies

Jaafar portrayed his late uncle in the hit 'Michael' biopic

Jaafar Jackson is making his stance clear about his late uncle Michael Jackson’s controversies.

In an interview with Variety published on Monday, October 19, the 30-year-old actor — who portrayed the King of Pop in the Michael biopic — addressed fans who want the Michael sequel to address the allegations against the singer.

“Finding out who Michael was is in his music,” Jaafar said. “It’s in his lyrics. It’s in the poems he wrote, the videos, the messages he put out, the talks he gave on panels and at universities. It’s in what he devoted so much time to: charities, visiting other countries and visiting countless children.”

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Jaafar admitted he has no confirmed details about whether a second film will explore the allegations against his uncle. “Part two, I can’t say, because I don’t know. It’s not up to me,” he told Variety, adding that he was “more than ready” to reprise the role if the project moves forward.

Michael, who died in 2009, faced multiple allegations of child sexual abuse, which he and his family denied.

Jaafar previously told GQ Middle East that a sequel could offer his uncle’s perspective, saying the family wanted “Michael’s voice being heard.”

Released April 24, Michael has become the highest-grossing biopic of all time, surpassing $1 billion worldwide.

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