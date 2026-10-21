Sunday Rose wants to enjoy final year of high school before college

Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose may be starting college applications, but she says she wants to enjoy her senior year.

The 18-year-old model spoke to Vogue Germany for a cover story published on Tuesday, 20 October, about her plans after high school and how she balances schoolwork with modelling.

“I definitely have more challenging classes this year, plus the college applications,” she said.

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“There’s a lot to do.” The year is passing quickly. “It honestly feels like I started school yesterday,” she said.

“A lot of people can’t wait to go to college, but I’d like to take it slow and really enjoy this final year, especially with my friends.”

Sunday Rose says school is what keeps her grounded.

When she started modelling, she wasn’t sure how to cope with the contrast between the two worlds.

Now, she said, she has found a way to enjoy modelling, travelling and the people she meets, and then to return to “the comforting feeling of routine and going to school”.

Her modelling career began with her runway debut in October 2024, at Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Since then she has walked shows in New York, Milan and Paris, most recently Valentino on 4 October.

In May she attended her first Met Gala with her mother, in a pink Dior couture dress, while Kidman wore a sequined, feathered Chanel gown.

She also spoke about being the daughter of Kidman and Grammy winner Keith Urban.

“I’m very aware that I’m given opportunities that not everyone can have, and I’m truly grateful,” she said.

She makes sure to give her best at work, never turning up with a negative attitude however tired or jet-lagged she is, and to treat everyone with respect.

Asked whether she had ever intentionally avoided telling people who her parents are, she said no.

She hasn’t told anyone on purpose, but not many people live in their area, so she thinks most people simply knew when she started school.

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