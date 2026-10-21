Adam Levine steals Brandon Diaz from Queen Latifah on 'The Voice'

Adam Levine used his Steal on Monday’s The Voice to rescue a singer Queen Latifah had just eliminated.

In the third night of Season 30’s Battles, Team Queen’s Brandon Diaz faced Bryan Jaymes.

They sang Stevie Wonder’s As. Latifah chose Jaymes, but as Diaz began to thank her, Levine, 47, hit his Steal button and brought Diaz onto his team.

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Kelly Clarkson called both singers “sexy” and told Latifah she couldn’t go wrong with either.

Latifah said afterwards that Jaymes had “leveled up just a hair more” and was “very comfortable in his own voice”. Levine said he thought Diaz had won the Battle, but was also curious what Jaymes had left to offer.

Explaining the Steal, he said Diaz “absolutely crushed” the song, with energy and fire. “Adam is gonna look real smart for having Brandon on his team,” Latifah said in a confessional.

It was the third consecutive Steal taken from Team Queen, after Clarkson and Riley Green used theirs on Latifah’s singers earlier in the Battles.

Levine and Latifah were the only coaches with Steals left going into the night, and Latifah now holds the only one remaining. Patti LaBelle advised Team Queen in the Battles, and Alex Warren advised Team Adam.

Season 30 features Levine in his 19th season and Clarkson in her 11th, with Green and Latifah making their debuts as coaches.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

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