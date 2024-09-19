 
Geo News

Princess Diana was deeply worried about Harry before death

Princes Diana was apprehensive about Prince Harry’s future in the family

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2024

Princes Diana was worried about Prince Harry’s future ever since her was born.

The former Princess of Wales often wondered where Harry was going in his life till she last breath.

Speaking to The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson, royal expert Ingrid Seward explained: “[Diana] was very concerned about [Harry’s] feeling of inadequacy with William.

“Even when they were very little, when Harry went to Miss Minors, which was the baby school, after William had been there, the teacher there said to him ‘here Harry, play with this clay, William used to be really good at making model figures’.

“Harry threw it down and said ‘no!’, so from a very young age, Harry felt inadequate, she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Florence Pugh opens up about her future family plans: 'I love kids'
Florence Pugh opens up about her future family plans: 'I love kids'
Designer recalls Princess Diana bold fashion choices
Designer recalls Princess Diana bold fashion choices
King Charles emotional letter to ‘papa' Prince Philip resurfaces video
King Charles emotional letter to ‘papa' Prince Philip resurfaces
'Friends' producer reveals shocking secret of hit sitcom
'Friends' producer reveals shocking secret of hit sitcom
Nikki Bella 'never going back' to 'abusive' husband: Report
Nikki Bella 'never going back' to 'abusive' husband: Report
Grace VanderWaal details 'robbery of identity' in latest track
Grace VanderWaal details 'robbery of identity' in latest track
Travis Kelce gifts pal Patrick Mahomes THIS special gift on his big day
Travis Kelce gifts pal Patrick Mahomes THIS special gift on his big day
Julia Fox shuts down pregnancy rumors
Julia Fox shuts down pregnancy rumors