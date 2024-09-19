Princess Diana was deeply worried about Harry before death

Princes Diana was worried about Prince Harry’s future ever since her was born.



The former Princess of Wales often wondered where Harry was going in his life till she last breath.

Speaking to The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson, royal expert Ingrid Seward explained: “[Diana] was very concerned about [Harry’s] feeling of inadequacy with William.

“Even when they were very little, when Harry went to Miss Minors, which was the baby school, after William had been there, the teacher there said to him ‘here Harry, play with this clay, William used to be really good at making model figures’.

“Harry threw it down and said ‘no!’, so from a very young age, Harry felt inadequate, she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.