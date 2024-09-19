 
Meghan Markle's raging terror towards people exposed: ‘Prince Harry supports her'

Meghan Markle has just been exposed for being an absolute terror who takes no advice and constantly belittles people

September 19, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been slammed for the way she belittles people, and takes no advice.

A shocking expose about Meghan Markle has just come to light and has led a source to get really candid about the pure terror that the Duchess ensues.

Insights into all of this have been brought forward by a source close to The Hollywood Reporter.

They revealed that “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan,” back in the UK.

“She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice,” even Prince Harry was referenced when the source highlighted the behaviors of the Sussexes and said, “They’re both poor decision-makers," as well and "change their minds frequently.”

Before signing off the insider also went as far as to add, “Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”

