Pakistan cueist beats Indian rival to reach snooker championship final

Asjad Iqbal delivered an impressive performance with a comprehensive 6-0 victory. — Instagram/asjad.iqbal

Pakistan's cueist Asjad Iqbal delivered an impressive performance as he made to the final of the IBSF World Six Red Snooker Championship by defeating India's Malkeet Singh in the semi-final.



Iqbal secured his place in the final with a comprehensive 6-0 victory in the contest being held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Iqbal dominated every frame, starting with a comfortable 49-18 win in the first

He continued dismantling Singh's defence, claiming the subsequent frames with scores of 38-34, 46-13, 40-31, 52-13, and finishing with a clean sweep at 45-0 in the sixth frame. Iqbal’s brilliant form was highlighted by a 40-point break in the final frame, further emphasizing his dominance.

Singh struggled throughout the match, unable to mount any significant challenge or secure a single frame, as Iqbal kept the pressure on from start to finish.

Earlier, in the quarter-finals, Iqbal had defeated Cyprus' Michael Georgiou 5-2, setting the stage for his semi-final triumph.

With this emphatic victory, Iqbal now advances to the final, where he is seen as a top contender for the title.