PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi directs formation of committees for Champions Trophy 2025

Mohsin Naqvi gestures during a gathering. — APP/File

LAHORE: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has instructed the immediate formation of essential committees for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, Geo News reported on Saturday.



The directive was disclosed during a meeting held at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore, chaired by Naqvi, where key preparations for the international event were reviewed.

During the meeting, detailed discussions took place regarding the ICC Champions Trophy, along with an update on the Champions One Day Cup, currently being held in Faisalabad. Additionally, the progress of the stadium upgradation project was assessed.

Naqvi emphasised the urgency of creating the required committees for the tournament, with clear responsibilities assigned to ensure a swift start to operations. “With some of the world’s top teams set to compete, our arrangements must be flawless,” he said.

The PCB chairman also highlighted the importance of accelerating the pace of work on the stadium renovation project. He stressed that all efforts should be made to ensure the upgrades are completed within the stipulated time, enhancing the viewing experience for cricket fans. "Once the renovations are done, the spectators will enjoy the matches even more," Naqvi added.

He praised the enthusiasm shown by the people of Faisalabad during the Champions Cup matches, hinting at the possibility of holding Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the city.

The meeting was attended by PCB officials, including Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, all PCB directors, and other relevant stakeholders.

It must be noted Naqvi is expected to meet Jay Shah, the chairman of the International Cricket Council.

The two officials are set to meet in October during the final match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup — set to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, in order to confirm logistical arrangements, the PCB is awaiting the final approval of the Champions Trophy’s schedule.

In a recent meeting with ICC officials, the PCB requested to sign the schedule as soon as possible to ensure smooth preparations of the event.

According to sources, PCB has made provisional bookings based on the proposed schedule and will be finalising it soon.

The ICC is expected to make an official announcement regarding the schedule by the end of October.

Meanwhile, the meeting between Naqvi and Shah, scheduled for October, will be highlighting the participation of the Men in Blue in the forthcoming event in Pakistan.

It is worth noting that the Women’s T20 World Cup final will be played in the same month in Dubai and both the important figures are likely to be present at the event.

Earlier, the ICC delegation visited and reviewed the arrangements in the venues decided for the most-awaited event, including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

It is worth noting that the delegation was satisfied with security arrangements and protocols arranged for the tournament next year.

The ICC delegation included Sarah Edgar, Senior Manager of Events; Aun Muhammad Zaidi, Event Manager and Champions Trophy Event Lead; Wasim Khan, General Manager of Cricket; David Masker, Security Manager’ and Mansoor Manj, Broadcast Consultant.