Prince William, Queen Camilla biggest obstacles in way of Prince Harry's UK return

Biggest obstacles in way of Prince Harry’s UK return revealed

Prince Harry has three obstacles in his way when it comes to returning to Britain and doing more there, per an expert.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, stepped down as a working royal in 2020 alongside his wife Meghan Markle and moved to the U.S.

Now, amid his trip to the U.K., a royal author claims that Harry wants to return to the U.K. and "do more things."

However, there are three obstacles in his way: Prince William and Queen Camilla, lack of state-funded security.

Robert Jobson told The Sun: "The reality is that was the package he put together before Megxit. That's exactly what he wanted to do, private things that he's doing making money, plus the things that he wants to do over here.”

He continued: “Now, the problem you've got with Harry is a lot of the whispers in the corridor is that they still worry what happens when the money runs out? Well, he made an awful lot of money from his book Spare, so maybe that's a while away yet."

Jobson added: "And also, you still got the two main issues here, Camilla and Prince William, that really have not made up. When you've got, if you like, his Praetorian guard of William and Camilla, at odds with Harry it's going to be more difficult for that to happen."

He noted that lack of state-funded security for Meghan, Harry and their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is another reason the Prince can’t bring Meghan to Britain.

Jobson said: "The fact is, he [Harry] believes that when he brings his wife with him, she will not be afforded the protection that he feels is necessary. The reality is, he doesn't believe that is what he's going to get, and that's why he's taking the court case."

Prince Harry has been fighting a court case against the Home Office for state-funded security for him, Meghan Markle and their children.