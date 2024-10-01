Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in the throes of death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently engaged in a mattle that threatens to plunge them even deeper into the throes of death.

Insight into all of this has been brought to light by royal columnist Angela Mollard.

She weighed in on everything during her interview with Sky News Australia.

There, the expert noted the Sussexes’ changing tactics to managing their brand and said, “They went over to America, they were going to be a power couple, who were going to be the next Michelle and Barack Obama or the next George and Amal Clooney and that hasn't worked out for them.”

“So they're very much looking into separate professional lives. They're sort of managing instead of being [seen as] a team, now being seen as two individuals, pursuing very different careers.”

At this point even the contributor Louise Roberts chimed in with his own thoughts on the matter and added, “Brand Sussex as a going concern together clearly is in its death throes.”

“I think they both need to play to their strengths. Another mistake they've made is pinning their great romance and love story, the big story of redemption and freedom from the 'evil' Royal Family to their professional footprint.”