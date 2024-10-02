Malala announces more emergency grants for Gaza children

Malala Yousafzai addresses a session. Gaza children travelling in search of safety on a truck. — Reuters/File

Pakistan Nobel Laureate and global girls’ education rights advocate Malala Yousafzai announced another batch of emergency grants for charities working to provide humanitarian assistance to the children in war-torn Gaza.

Taking to her official social media accounts, Yousafzai reiterated immense support for Palestinians, especially children, who are suffering brutal atrocities by Israel and highlighted the crumbling humanitarian crisis subjected to Gazans.

“For nearly a year now, I have been thinking every day about the Palestinian children in Gaza suffering under relentless Israeli bombings. They have experienced abject horror and trauma as their homes and schools have been destroyed and their friends and family members killed,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Repeating her call for an immediate ceasefire, the Nobel laureate stated: “I stand with millions of people around the world demanding an immediate and lasting ceasefire. And today, I am directing another $300,000 in emergency funding from @malalafund to three charities helping Palestinian children: @KinderUSA @inaraorg and @rawa.fund.”

Moreover, she also emphasised the ways through which this funding will provide assistance to the mentioned humanitarian and social justice organisations.



The charities will aid in “providing food, clean water and medical care to kids; helping parents with essential services to care for their children; supporting traumatised children with psychosocial and educational support; and building tents for displaced families,” according to the girls’ education rights activist.

It is important to note that Yousafzai has from time to time highlighted the plight of children in Gaza at international forums as well as through her own words with the help of Malala Fund and her self-sponsored media platforms for girls’ education.

She has also collected donations for Gaza through her Malala Fund before and after the October 7 war.