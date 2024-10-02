 
Prince William gets new title amid Harry's UK visit

Prince Harry did not meet King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton during UK trip

October 02, 2024

Prince William has received a new sweet title as the Prince of Wales visited Earthshot Prize finalist ENSO on Tuesday.

According to palace, “The Prince of Wales visited 2023 Earthshot Prize Finalist ENSO in West London, as they announced a new partnership with Uber to roll-out their low-emission electric vehicle tyres across the UK and USA.”

London-born tech company ENSO was the finalist in the Clean Our Air category at the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards.

The company shared sweet photo of Prince William on its X, formerly Twitter handle saying: “On the visit, the future king met representatives from ENSO and Uber, before helping to fit an ENSO tyre to one of Uber's electric vehicles.

“Honored to have HRH The Prince of Wales @KensingtonRoyal join us today to announce ENSO's groundbreaking partnership with Uber.”

Commenting on it, royal expert Richard Palmer suggested a sweet title for Prince William.

He commented, “William the Tyre Fitter.”

Prince William’s visit comes amid Harry’s trip to UK for a charity event.

