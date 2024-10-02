Savannah Chrisley deems mom Julie's resentencing ‘retaliation' from judge

Savannah Chrisley is vocal about her opinions on Todd and Julie's incarceration

Savannah Chrisley thinks her mother Julie Chrisley has been unjustly resentenced in the latest hearing.

Savannah’s parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and 7 years in prison respectively after being convicted of fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum has been fighting a legal battle for her mother’s sentence to be reduced, However, on September 25, a judge ruled that her 84 month sentence would be upheld.

Savannah shared her thoughts on the ruling during the October 1 episode of her podcast, Unlocked.

“I truly do believe that this judge, everything that she has done has been in retaliation,” Savannah claimed. “It has been in retaliation for us exercising our right to an appeal and being granted in part a successful appeal.”

“The judge showed that this was more than just us exercising our right to an appeal,” she added. “This was her not liking how outspoken I am."

According to Savannah, the judge was “indirectly reprimanding [her] in the courtroom during a sentencing hearing that was not [Savannah's] sentencing hearing. After that hearing where, it felt like it was a punch in the gut. Because to think that I did something that harmed my mother's ability to be a free woman that one stung really bad.”

“That was her way of telling me, ‘You better shut up because it's only going to get worse for you,’ ” the 27-year-old claimed.

“At this point, I have nothing else to lose. My mom's in there. My dad's in there. What do I have to lose at this point? I have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” she noted.

Todd and Julie Chrisley began their terms at prisons in January 2023.