Prince Harry hunting UK base after 'honeymoon period' ends

Prince Harry is looking for a permanent solution to his UK residence issue

October 04, 2024

Prince Harry is keen to have a base in UK, four years after exiting the country.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been making frequent work visits to and fro UK to his current residence, California, wants to have a house in his home country.

Royal expert Tom Quinn exclusively told the Mirror: "As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."

He added: "He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan. Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

