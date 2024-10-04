DDG makes major 'split' announcement from girlfriend Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey and DDG split up after being together for almost three years.

The Little Mermaid actress struck up a relationship with rapper DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., in early 2022.

Bailey and the music artist share son Halo, born in December 2023, and showed their baby boy's face for the first time back in July.

However, it was revealed that even though it was “not easy,” they have decided to call it quits.

In regards to this, DDG wrote on Instagram, “After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us.”

Additionally, he said, “I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared. Despite the change in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true.”

It is worth mentioning that Bailey has yet to acknowledge the split publicly, however, DDG concluded his statement by noting that he and Halle intend to “co-parent” their little one going forward as he asked fans to “understand and support” them during this time.

In this regard, he continued, “As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co- parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement. - DDG.”

According to Daily Mail, Halle doesn't often comment on her private life and had even given birth several weeks before she actually revealed it to the world.

At the time, she explained, “There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that.”

Furthermore, the actress and rapper first sparked romance rumors back in January 2022 and a few months later in March, went public with their budding romance.