Children cheer Italian puppet show's 2nd run on day 9 of World Culture Festival

Italy’s solo puppeteer Nina delivering performance at Arts Council Pakistan in Karachi on October 4, 2024. — Facebook/ ACPKHI

KARACHI: On the ninth day of the World Culture Festival, currently in full glory at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi, Italy’s Nina Theatre Puppet Company’s intriguing performance stretched into its second day, capturing the children’s fancy.

The puppet show, titled “Put Your Heart Into It (Mettici il cuore in Italian), offered Karachiites a magical theatrical experience. By creating endearing moments through her meticulous use of marionettes, Nina, the seasoned puppeteer and narrative theatre artiste, charmed the audience.

The performance was also attended by the Italian Consul General, Danilo Giurdanella, who enjoyed the entire act with childlike glee.

Speaking at the occasion, he said Karachi was a city of culture lovers, adding that the interest shown by Karachi’s residents in the festival was remarkable. "The enthusiasm of the people here is commendable," he added, noting the city's diverse cultural spirit.

Taking pride in Italy’s participation in the World Cultural Festival — in the form of the puppet show — Giurdanella stressed the importance of such events. "It is a positive step that artists from around the world are coming to Pakistan.”

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, was also in attendance at the show.

During her first performance on Friday, Nina narrated various stories through puppets, especially for school children and young patients suffering from thalassemia.

The children enjoyed her playful and humorous performance, laughing and engaging with her act. In her concluding remarks, Nina expressed her gratitude.

Arts Council President Ahmed Shah presents a shield to Italy’s solo puppeteer Nina on October 4, 2024. — Facebook/ ACPKHI

"I am thankful to all of you. This would not have been possible without your presence," said Nina, while also extending her thanks to the ACP and the Italian Consulate for choosing her to be a part of such a grand event.

"I travel around the world, sharing emotions like friendship and love through my stories. Performing for children has been a dream of mine since childhood. The people of Karachi are incredibly loving, and I felt great performing here," she added.





The event also featured the puppet performance by French artist Alien Voyagers, who entertained students and people gathered outside the hall with his humour and distinctive style.



Arts Council President Ahmed Shah presenting a shield to French artist Alien Voyagers on October 4, 2024. — Facebook/ ACPKHI

The 35-day festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP.

Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.