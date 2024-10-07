Prince Harry guilt as Royal rift is not baby Archie's fault

Prince Harry is seemingly worried about the future of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the Roy Family.



Harry is reportedly regretting not being close to King Charles and Prince William as kids are bound to feel droves of family love.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK! Magazine: "This is the saddest part of their exile," she noted. "At the moment, the children don’t know any difference, but as they grow up Harry and Meghan will have some delicate manoeuvring to negotiate to explain the situation. It must be something that troubles Harry as a dad."

Jennie continued: "Imagine Archie, aged 15, telling his friends, 'My grandpa is/was King! And my uncle is/will be King too.' But he hardly knew or met them. How sad... and Meghan would have to bear the brunt of the responsibility for that.”

She noted: “I'm sure that, like Harry , she wants the very best for their children... and that will include an understanding of their background. I just hope that by the time Archie and Lili grow up, things will be calmer and the family more united, even if they continue to live thousands of miles apart. This is not the children's fault or responsibility so let's hope the adults can make it a better worldfor the next generation of royals."