Prince Harry solo visits a deliberate move to distance himself from Megxit drama?

Prince Harry has embarked on a series of solo visits, including trips to New York, London, and Africa, with a royal commentator claiming that it is an attempt to "revisit the old Harry."



According to Charlotte Griffiths, the Duke of Sussex wants to remind the public of his philanthropic work before leaving the Royal Family.

Speaking with GB News, the expert noted that Harry's solo trips are deliberate, suggesting he wants to showcase his commitment to charity work and reconnect with his pre-Megxit image.

"He hasn't actually been to Lesotho for years. And there he is, back again. It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting the children. It's amazing she wasn't there,” the expert said.

“But I think it's very deliberate,” she added. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with aids.”

“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama. I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together.

“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘this was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children.’”