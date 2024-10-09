Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis shine at 'Goodrich' premiere ahead of its release

Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis brought their movie star wattage to the premiere of their upcoming movie Goodrich.



Michael leads the cast as new divorcé Andy who struggled to raise his young twins alone and turned for help to his pregnant daughter Grace, played by Mila.

For her latest red carpet appearance, Mila draped her lithe figure in a slinky, tantalizingly sheer white sweater-dress.

While featuring a mock turtleneck and an asymmetric hem, the dress was cut high enough for the Family Guy star to show off her knockout legs.

According to Daily Mail, the Black Swan actress slicked her dark hair tightly back to reveal her ornate drop earrings.

Moreover, Mila, who is married to her That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher, brought the look together with a stylish pair of wine-colored heels.

As far Michael Keaton is concerned, he arrived at the premiere in a grey checked suit, but threw in a dash of informality by folding up the jacket sleeves and wearing a plunging black t-shirt, as per the publication.

Additionally, he got in a bit of mingling at the premiere, while sharing a red carpet embrace with his dapperly-dressed co-star Michael Urie of Ugly Betty fame.

Furthermore, Keaton also got together for a group shot with Mila and Nancy Meyers-Sheyer, who directed and wrote the screenplay of Goodrich.

It is worth mentioning that Nancy happens to be the daughter of filmmakers Nancy Meyers and Charles Sheyer, who collaborated on such films as Private Benjamin and The Parent Trap.

For the premiere of her new movie, she oozed throwback style in an elegant black sweater with double-rows of buttons, teamed with a matching pleated skirt, as per the outlet.

Set around the holidays, the upcoming comedy is slated for a late-autumn release in movie theaters across the US next Friday, October 18.