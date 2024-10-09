Anne Hathaway reacts to 'nightmare' interview from Blake Lively video

Anne Hathaway issued an apology for her rude behavior after a 2012 interview resurfaced and went viral.

According to Daily Mail, reporter Kjersti Flaa, who almost quit her job after her now infamous “nightmare” interview with Blake Lively, reposted her encounter with Hathaway on YouTube last week.

On Tuesday, Flaa revealed Hathaway had sent her a “long email” apologizing for the “cringe” interview she had with her in the past.

In the new TikTok clip, the reporter stated, “I have to say, I was pretty shocked. I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never going to even see that video, but she did and she did something pretty amazing.”

Moreover, she said that Anne explained what she was going through at the time and apologized for “giving Flaa an awful interview.”

As per the publication, the interview she was referring to occurred when the Devil Wears Prada star was promoting Lès Miserables in 2012.

During their brief interaction, The Idea Of You actress gave short answers to questions she seemingly did not want to answer.

At the beginning of the interview, Flaa jokingly asked Hathaway to answer her first question by singing and Mothers’ Instincts actress responded by saying, “Well, I won't be doing that, but you're more than welcome to sing.”

Flaa went on to ask Hathaway questions about if she remembered her first crush or believed 'love was more passionate' during the time period of Lès Miserables is based in.

In response to both questions, Anne replied curtly and answered simply, "No."

When discussing the interview several years later, Flaa admitted online that it “didn't go as planned.”

Furthermore, in her recent TikTok post, Flaa said that receiving an apology from Hathaway was “so touching” for her as she explained, “It was a very personal note and we decided that I wouldn't share exactly what was in the email, but I just wanted to share with you guys what she did because I thought that was just so amazing.”

It is worth mentioning that the reporter continued, by adding that she replied to the email with gratitude, accepted Hathaway's apology and even offered to sit down with her for another chat, as per the publication.