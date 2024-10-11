 
Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava shares a 'deep' story on World Mental Health Day

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava reflects on her struggles on World Mental Health Day

News Desk
October 11, 2024

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava shares a deep story on World Mental Health Day
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava shares a 'deep' story on World Mental Health Day

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, recently got candid about her personal mental health journey on World Mental Health Day.

On October 10, Witherspoon’s 25-year-old daughter took to Instagram and posted a video, shedding light on the challenges she endured while going through mental health challenges. 

Ava also added a caption under the video that read, “On this #worldmentalhealthday @kidsmentalhealthfoundation & I want to ask you to ‘Take 5′ for kids’ mental health by spending 5 minutes (or more!) checking in and spending time with a child in your life.”

“You might be surprised at the difference just 5 minutes can make for their mental health—and yours! Click the link in my bio or go to kidsmentalhealthfoundation.org to learn more,” she ended her message with a brain emoji.

Moreover, under the comment section, Witherspoon expressed her pride for her daughter by writing, “Beautifully said.” 

It is pertinent to mention that Witherspoon, an actor and producer, shares Ava and son Deacon Reese Phillippe with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, whom she married in 1999. While Witherspoon's second marriage was with Tim Joth in 2011, with whom she was blessed with a son named Tennessee James Toth in 2012.

