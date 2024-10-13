 
Geo News

Nooh Butt wins four gold medals at Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship

This was Butt's first appearance in a powerlifting event after he switched from weightlifting

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

October 13, 2024

Pakistans premier weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt. — Reporter
Pakistan's premier weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt claimed victory in both the classic and equipped classes in his maiden powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship.

This was Butt's first appearance in a powerlifting event after he switched from weightlifting due to differences with the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF).

In the equipped 120+ kg category, Butt achieved a clean sweep by winning all four gold medals.

His stellar performance began with the squat event, where he lifted an impressive 340kg to secure his first gold.

He continued to impress in the bench press, lifting 210kg to claim another gold medal.

In the deadlift, Butt showcased his strength once more, lifting 300kg and adding another gold to his tally.

Overall, Butt lifted a total of 850kg, earning him the equipped title at the Commonwealth Championship.

Prior to this, he had already displayed his prowess in the classic class, winning three gold medals and one bronze, cementing his status as one of the top powerlifters in the competition.

He ended the championship winning overall seven gold medals and one bronze medal.

Butt's achievements not only highlight his talent but also serve as a testament to his determination in overcoming challenges after his transition from weightlifting.

