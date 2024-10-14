Michael Vaughan surprised at Pakistan's 'resting' Babar

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan (right) and Babar Azam. —Reuters/ AFP/ File

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for axing star batsman Babar Azam from the squad for the second and third Test matches against England, saying it was an "absolutely stupid decision".

In a post on X, Vaughan termed it a stupidity to drop a team's best player after losing one match of the series.

"So Pakistan haven't won in a while .. Go 1 nil down in the series and decide to drop the best player in Babar Azam I guess Pakistan cricket is full of surprises but this tops the lot .. absolutely stupid decision .. unless he has asked for a break!!!"

Following an innings and 47-run defeat in the series opener, the PCB on Sunday announced to give Babar "rest" for the second and third Tests against England.

The out of form batsman will miss the matches in Multan and Rawalpindi after Friday's loss handed Pakistan their sixth consecutive test defeat and left them at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings.

The former Green Shirts captain struggled in the first Test against England, managing just 35 runs across both innings. He stepped down as captain in all formats after Pakistan's elimination from the 2023 ODI World Cup.

However, four months later, he was re-appointed as the Twenty20 Internationals and ODI captain but his second stint also proved abortive, leading him to resign once again.

The newly formed selection committee has also rested frontline pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah for the Tests. Afridi, 24, a former captain in the T20I format has struggled to regain his form from before his knee injury.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood voiced his support for Babar in the wake of the defeat, labelling him as "Pakistan's best batter" and called for players to be given more time.

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman also showed support for Babar minutes before the squad was announced on Sunday.

"It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively," Zaman wrote in a post on X.

"If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them."

Aqib Javed, a Pakistan selector, said the selection committee had to carefully consider current player form, the urgency to bounce back in the series and Pakistan’s demanding 2024-25 international schedule.

The PCB spokesman said that selecting the squad for the upcoming Tests against England had been an uphill task for the selectors.

Uncapped players Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, and Kamran Ghulam, have been called up. The spokesman said that the board was offering opportunities to young players and domestic performers to showcase their skills against a formidable England side.

The second Test against England begins on Tuesday in Multan.

Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.