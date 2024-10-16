 
Geo News

'We're totally in favour', says Trump over relaxing 'tough' abortion laws

Trump appeals to female voters as he talks about "redoing abortion laws"

By
Web Desk
|

October 16, 2024

Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump speaks during a campaign town hall meeting, moderated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in Flint, Michigan, US, September 17, 2024 — Reuters.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appeared on a televised Georgia town hall talk this Wednesday on Fox News. Trump mainly aimed at discussing “women’s issues” in order to reclaim his trust among female voters.

Moderated by Harris Faulkner, the town hall talk discussed a number of issues with Trump while mainly addressing concerns regarding abortion and possibility of easing abortion laws under his potential presidency.

“We really are the party for IVF, we want fertilisation, and it’s all the way, and the Democrats tried to attack us on it, and we’re out there on IVF, even more than them, So, we’re totally in favour,” said Trump.

He also criticised “few states” for limiting women’s right to abortion saying such laws are “too tough” and that such laws are “going to be redone,” without specifying state names.

He further added: “It’s going to be redone. They’re going to, you’re going to end up with a vote of the people. And some of them, I agree, they’re too tough, too tough.”

“The states are now voting (on abortion rights), and honestly, some of them are going much more liberal, like in Ohio," pronounced Trump. 

Trump’s stance on the issue of abortion has been controversial and subject to criticism. While being in the office he appointed three conservative Supreme Court justices, appealing to his religious and pro-life supporters.

Conversely, he appears to be in complete favour of women's reproductive rights, particularly as he targets the support of female voter base for the upcoming presidential election. 

This balancing act has left both sides questioning the consistency of his position over women’s right to abortion. 

