'You guys at wrong rally', Harris hits back at hecklers

US Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks to the women and men's National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Champion teams in her first public appearance since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, on the South Lawn of the White House, Washington, US, July 22, 2024 — Reuters.

Addressing a campaign rally in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris hit back at hecklers in a combative tone saying: “You guys are at the wrong rally.”



When speaking about the appointment of three Supreme Court justices by Republican ex-resident Donald Trump, who helped vote to overturn Roe v Wade, Harris was interrupted by hecklers as they began to shout, according to The Hill.



“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally, No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street,” responded Harris, rousing an enthusiastic applause from the supporters.

Notably, Harris was engaged in conducting three campaign events in Wisconsin on the same day, in hope of strengthening her voter base in “blue wall” states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

In addition to visiting La Crosse, the Democratic nominee also made a stop in Milwaukee and planned another campaign event later on Thursday in Green Bay.

According to the Decision Desk HQ and The Hill’s polling averages in Wisconsin, Trump holds a slim lead over Harris, with less than 1 percentage point difference separating the two candidates.

Trump's victory in Wisconsin during the 2016 election was historic, marking the first time a Republican had carried the state in over 30 years.

However, in 2020 President Joe Biden narrowly reclaimed the state, winning by a margin of less than 1 percentage point.

The current tight race in Wisconsin indicates its continued role as a pivotal battleground in the upcoming election.