Travis Scott's fans create chaos amid Melbourne show: Source

By
Web Desk
|

October 23, 2024

Travis Scott’s sold out Melbourne show at Marvel Stadium saw some fans brawling with security guards on Tuesday night.

In shock footage posted to TikTok, fans were seen trying to fight their way past security and get into the mosh pit as Scott performed his Circus Maximus Tour.

According to Daily Mail, security guards were seen pinning down rowdy members of the public in the clip, as the die-hard fans fought to score free access to the mosh pit.

Meanwhile, other opportunistic music lovers took advantage of the diversion to sneak into the dancefloor.

Moreover, fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts over the shocking footage.

In regards to this, one person revealed, “Ran down instantly and got in when I saw this happening.”

Additionally, another user penned, “I'm in that video. I wiped out when I jumped the gate,” while a third user chipped in, “I went, it was the best.”

Furthermore, Scott performed the first of his two Melbourne shows on Tuesday night and is set to next take the stage on Wednesday before heading to Brisbane for his Saturday concert at Suncorp Stadium, as per the publication.

It came after Scott broke the all-time concert attendance record at Allianz Stadium, following his packed shows in Sydney.

It is worth mentioning that the US rapper performed two back-to-back shows on Thursday and Friday at the stadium located in Moore Park.

