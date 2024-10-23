 
WATCH: England team wins hearts with 'cheering' gesture

Players take a group photo at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of third Test

Sports Desk
October 23, 2024

The England cricket team, which is currently playing Test series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, won the hearts of many by a kind gesture after its photoshoot. 

The English players are playing a three-match Test series against the Green Shirts at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium which has been levelled by 1-1. 

The series-deciding Test between the two teams is set to commence from Thursday (tomorrow). 

Earlier today, the players took a group photo at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the third Test. After the shoot ended, the players, who were sitting on chairs in the ground, picked them up one by one, helping the support staff. 

The cricketers, along with the support staff, took the chairs back to the stand. This kind-hearted gesture of the English players set an example for others. 

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan cricket team conducted a rigorous practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, gearing up for the decisive third and final Test.

The toss will take place at 9:30am on Thursday, with the first ball to be bowled at 10am.

England dominated the first Test, securing a convincing innings and 47-run victory. Pakistan bounced back strongly in the second Test, winning by 152 runs.

As the teams clash in the final Test, the hosts seek to capitalise on its momentum, while the visitors aim to regain their footing.

The stadium is set to witness an electrifying contest, with the series hanging in the balance.

