Cher joined by beau Alexander Edwards, his son for 'Santa Monica' premiere night

Cher and her lover Alexander 'AE' Edwards enjoyed a night out at Cirque du Soleil's 'KOOZA' premiere in Santa Monica on Thursday night.

According to Daily Mail, the 78-year-old entertainer and her 38-year-old boyfriend, who attended the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction together, coordinated in his and hers black jackets.

Moreover, they were joined by the music executive's five-year-old son Slash, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.

Additionally, the Believe hitmaker was clad in purple, rhinestone-covered cargo pants and a snug, burgundy, zip-up sweatshirt that she wore under her cropped puffer, as per the publication.

She hit the red carpet in a pair of understated, black, leather boots and the living legend wore her lengthy raven locks in a center part and deep, uniform waves that fell to her waist.

As per the outlet, she had sparkly rings on her fingers, drawing attention to her almond-shaped French manicure as her face was aglow in natural-looking makeup including soft eyeshadow, blush, and a glossy pink lip.

Meanwhile, Edwards added baggy dark pants to his look, which he punctuated with green, black, and white sneakers as he flashed a glinting smile and posed with diamond grillz in his mouth.

In regards to her boyfriend, Cher addressed their age difference during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2022, as per the publication’s reports.

In this regard, she stated, “Well, on paper it's kind of ridiculous,” while admitting, “but in real life we get along great. He's fabulous and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve.”