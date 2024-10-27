'I'm not public property': Alizeh Shah slams trolls criticising 'dress choice'

Actor Alizeh Shah pictured on a beach in the US. — Instagram/@alizehshahofficial/File

Pakistani actor Alizeh Shah has clapped back at haters for trolling her fashion choices while she is on vacation to the United States.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the “Ehd e Wafa” starlet questioned the trolls if they are having issues with her clothing choices.

“I know being a Pakistani and having a different sense of fashion causes a lot issues for people but really is that even my problem?” wrote an enraged Alizeh in her stories.

— Instagram/@alizehshahofficial

Alizeh, who has starred beside the likes of Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf in the film “Superstar”, highlighted the “hypocrisy” of people who “love watching these Pakistani actresses wearing choti si choli (a small and short sleeved blouse) and lehnga in movies and enjoy that but if we wear something that we like u start calling us out? And for what?”.

Towards the end of the note, the young actor stated that she is “done tolerating” the backlash from the trolls.

“I AM A PUBLIC FIGURE not a PUBLIC PROPERTY so keep your lame opinions to yourself! I’m done tolerating!,” she added.

Alizeh continued her rampage on another story writing that she feels pity for the “haters”.

“I honestly feel pity for you haters. You guys are just obsessed! Hating on me just cuz (because) YOU were not loved enough?” she concluded the note.

— Instagram/@alizehshahofficial

Alizeh is widely known for her vibrant looks and fashion choices and she often posts pictures and videos of herself that shows she is having a good time.

But all has not been good for the “Taqdeer” actor as she has been constantly facing comments from the public on her Instagram account and this has not been the first time that the star has had enough and responded to the haters.

Back in May this year, Alizeh had again been targeted because of her clothing choices prompting the "Dil Mom Ka Diya" star to respond to the comments.

“I find all memes and criticism amusing. However, the fact that a trivial topic to discuss is now the most trending issue in our country instead of becoming a voice for Palestine. What’s wrong with our people?," she had written on her Instagram stories.