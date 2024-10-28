PCB appoints Gillespie as white-ball head coach for Australia tour after Kirsten resigns

Pakistan's red-ball coach Jason Gillespie and former coach Gary Kirsten. — Screengrab via YouTube@pakistancricket/AFP/File

Differences emerged between Kirsten, PCB over various matters.

Aqib Javed likely to be appointed new white-ball coach : sources.

Consultations in final phase with breakthrough expected today.



LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Jason Gillespie as the white-ball head coach for the team's Australia tour following the acceptance of Gary Kirsten's resignation.

Gillespie, who is Green Shirts' red-ball head coach, will accompany the team for their upcoming ODI and T20I series against the Kangaroos set to commence on November 4.

The national side is set to play three ODIs and T20Is each against the Kangaroos which will be followed by a series against Zimbabwe with the same number of matches.

Gillespie's new role comes after Kirsten resigned after differences emerged between him and the PCB over various matters.

It is to be noted that Kirsten and Gillespie were appointed as white and red-ball coaches, respectively on two-year contracts in April this year.

Speaking to Geo News, Kirsten said that he has read about the claims against him in the light of the development and he will respond to it today.

"I'll state all reasons behind my decision to resign in it," he added.

Sources had earlier told Geo News that Kirsten refused to stay in Pakistan, as provisioned in his contract but also insisted on joining the team five or six days before the series or tour.

He had also failed to ensure his availability during and after the Champions Cup despite being reminded of his mandatory availability for 11 months as required by his contract with the board.

Kirsten had also insisted on having his preferences considered for the white-ball team and the categories in the central contracts.

Apart from threatening to not accompany the team on the Australia tour until mental performance coach David Reid's contract was addressed, another point of contention between the PCB and the now-former head coach was the issue of the selection committee.

The panel, which previously included the head coaches but the PCB, earlier this month, was revamped by the PCB which saw coaches and captain being removed from the committee which now comprises five members namely Aqib Javed Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, and Hassan Cheema.

With Kirsten out of the picture, selection committee member Javed has emerged as the leading contender to replace the former South African cricketer as the team's white-ball head coach.

Sources say that consultations with Javed on the said matter are in the final phase and with the ex-cricketer having the final say a breakthrough is expected today.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the sources added, had tasked the board to hire a new coach with Gillespie being the first choice for interim head coach in the Australia series.

Upcoming white-ball series

Australia

November 4 — ODI, MCG, Melbourne

November 8 — ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 10 — ODI, Perth Stadium, Perth

November 14 — T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane

November 16 — T20I, SCG, Sydney

November 18 — T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Zimbabwe

November 24 — ODI, Bulawayo

November 26 — ODI, Bulawayo

November 28 — ODI, Bulawayo

December 1 — T20I, Bulawayo

December 3 — T20I, Bulawayo

December 5 — T20I, Bulawayo