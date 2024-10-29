PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi meets Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha ahead of Australia tour

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi meets white-ball captain Muhammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Agha on October 29, 2024. — Screengrab via X/@TheRealPCBMedia

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday met with recently appointed white-ball captain Muhammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Agha, ahead of their departure for the Australia tour today.

The chairman also conveyed good wishes for both Rizwan and Salman, who will be leading the team in the one day internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20Is matches.

In his meeting with the players in Lahore, the chairman expressed hope that the team will perform well in Australia and the following tour of Zimbabwe, the board said in a statement released today.

The national side is set to play three ODIs and T20Is each against the Kangaroos which will be followed by a series against Zimbabwe with the same number of matches.

Several members of the Green Shirts' have already reached Australia's Melbourne city from Lahore, while the second group will depart from Karachi on this evening.

"Leading the white ball team is an honour and the nation expects good performance from the team under your leadership in the Australia and Zimbabwe series," said Naqvi, praising the talent and professionalism of Pakistani team players.

He added that playing with unity and fighting till the last ball will guarantee success.

"If the team performs as a team, no one can beat you," said the PCB chief in the statement posted by PCB on its official X account.

Both Rizwan and Salman thanked the chairman for trusting them with the important job and showing full confidence in them.

Rizwan said that the team is determined to perform well during the tour of Australia and Zimbabwe.

"Will try hard to meet the expectations of the nation," he added.

PCB's Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer was also present during the meeting.

Upcoming white-ball series

Australia

November 4 — ODI, MCG, Melbourne

November 8 — ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 10 — ODI, Perth Stadium, Perth

November 14 — T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane

November 16 — T20I, SCG, Sydney

November 18 — T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Zimbabwe

November 24 — ODI, Bulawayo

November 26 — ODI, Bulawayo

November 28 — ODI, Bulawayo

December 1 — T20I, Bulawayo

December 3 — T20I, Bulawayo

December 5 — T20I, Bulawayo