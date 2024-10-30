Kim Kardashian setting up law team behind the scenes to fight Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to take Kanye West in court, in order to make sure her children remain in the US.

Insight into all of this has been shared by a well-placed inside source.

This insider in question shared their sentiments during an interview with Radar Online.

Reportedly, Kim feels horrified about the allegations that are following Kanye West around, and is even more fearful of her custody arrangement imploding because of his relocation plans.

For those unversed, the Donda hitmaker intends on relocating to Tokyo and is intent on setting up new custody terms, that will involve his kids traveling frequently to visit once he settles down.

According to the source, “Rumors have been swirling for a while Kanye intends to relocate to Tokyo and renegotiate his custody terms with Kim because he'll want their four kids to travel there frequently once he's settled.”

And “That obviously poses all sorts of complications and challenges from a logistical point of view, and Kim's worried about what the future holds if he goes ahead.”

Hence, Kim Kardashian is planning to “lawyer up and likely fight him every step if necessary,” if it were to happen.

Right now, Kanye is facing a wrongful termination suit at the hands of his former aide named Lauren Pisciotta, who worked with the rapper form 2021 to 2022.