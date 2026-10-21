Sophia Bush addresses cheating rumours: 'Can't change it'

Sophia Bush is pushing back against claims that her relationship with Ashlyn Harris overlapped with their previous marriages.

Appearing on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, October 21, the One Tree Hill star insisted they began dating after separating from their respective spouses.

“Two people who had filed for divorce and lived in separate residences from their exes went to dinner,” Bush, 44, said when asked whether she had filed for divorce from Grant Hughes before being linked to Harris, 41.

READ MORE: Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes reach settlement one year after filing for divorce

Bush admitted she wishes she had waited longer before pursuing the relationship. “Like, do I wish that instead of flying home and stopping in New York because I already had tickets to a comedy show and taking [Ashlyn] on a date that I’d taken her on a date six weeks later? Yeah, of course I do. But I can’t change it.”

Bush and Harris first connected on social media in 2015 and met in person four years later. Bush said she did not know the details of Harris’ marital struggles with Ali Krieger, whom the former soccer star divorced in 2023.

“I wasn’t, like, in the inner circle knowing what was up,” she clarified.

Bush, who divorced Hughes in 2023 after 13 months of marriage, said online speculation was especially difficult because children were involved, referring to Harris’ two children with Krieger.

Bush and Harris quietly tied the knot in 2025 and revealed the news only recently.

READ MORE: 'One Tree Hill' star Sophia Bush reveals she secretly got married last year