US Presidential Election 2024: How do ballot drop boxes work and kept safe?

First responders pull out the burning contents of a ballot box, used to collect early votes ahead of the Nov. 5 US election, after it was set on fire in a suspected arson in Vancouver, Washington, US October 28, 2024 in a still image from video REUTERS

Two ballot drop boxes, which caught fire this week destroying hundreds of ballots in the Pacific Northwest with similar cases taking place earlier this month, have raised questions on the security of the boxes ahead of US elections.

The concept of using drop boxes was widely adopted across the US during the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020 elections. However, Oregon and Washington have been using this process for a very long time.

“There is thought and effort put into securing every method of ballot return, whatever that is,” Tim Scott, the elections director, told CNN.

'The how and why of ballot boxes'

The ballot drop box is for voters to drop completed absentee or mail ballots.

According to the US Election Assistance Commission, it serves as a “secure and convenient” method for voters to cast their ballots.

The commission explains: “These voters may be motivated by lack of trust in the postal process, fear that their ballot could be tampered with, or concern that their signature will be exposed. Voters may also be concerned about meeting the postmark deadline and ensuring their ballot is returned in time to be counted.”

Hundreds of ballots destroyed by fire on Monday have 60% of the ballots from the ballot drop boxes and 40% were received by mail, Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey said. More and more voters are relying on drop boxes since 2012, according to Washington State.

After the 1998 ballot initiative, Oregon conducted its elections by mail. All registered voters receive a ballot a few days before elections which they can mail back or delivered to a drop box.

'Actions taken for securing drop boxes'

Drop boxes are sited in selected places such as near an election office, inside a library, or at a polling place, as per the US Election Assistance Commission.

Drop boxes can be of temporary or permanent structures and staffed or unstaffed. The commission ensures the safety of the boxes.

The commission recommended that several efforts should be made like having a video surveillance camera, media storage device, decal for branding and information, and extra keys for access and security seals to ensure the safety of ballot boxes. States have diverse rules to ensure the safety of boxes.

'How Oregon secures its boxes'

Oregon uses one of the most effective methods, the fire suppressant system as only three out of 412 ballots inside the box were damaged following the incident.

“It worked exactly as it was supposed to,” Scott said. “As soon as there was heat, it discharged the contents and immediately put out the flames.”

Larry Olson, the vice president of Laserfab, told CNN: “It’s not something (that) somebody can just go unscrew a few bolts and grab and run away with."

“It’s important for each election jurisdiction to put a lot of thought into where they place their drop boxes, how they are messaging to voters about how to use those drop boxes, and from my perspective, for Multnomah County, I feel like all the security measures that we had in place really paid off in this incident,” Scott said.

'Intense politics of drop boxes'

Former president Donald Trump, during the 2020 elections, criticised this whole process as fraud as it makes it easier for elections to get rigged. In total, 11 states dropped the idea of using drop boxes and all were inclined toward Trump in the 2020 elections.

Their use in swing states has been critically analysed with on-and-off situations of implementation, as these states hold the key to the white house for both major parties.

In CNN received intelligence bulletin, agencies mentioned that some domestic violent extremists may target ballot drop boxes.